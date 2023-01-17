DeltaFi (DELFI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $86.08 Million

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $13,026.67 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0975 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.98 or 0.00437591 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,526.36 or 0.30715671 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00748930 BTC.

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

