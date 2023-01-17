Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DELL traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $39.86. 17,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

