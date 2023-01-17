Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 118.60 ($1.45).

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 114 ($1.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.34) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.99) to GBX 89 ($1.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.71) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Shares of ROO stock opened at GBX 92.30 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -5.02. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of GBX 72.58 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 180 ($2.20).

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

