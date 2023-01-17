DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 19,248 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 749,971 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 19,248 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $87,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.46 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

