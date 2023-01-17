DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $72.98 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.30% of W.W. Grainger worth $72,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $591.00.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $573.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $612.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

