DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $71.41 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,727,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 552,750 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 1.00% of Cognex worth $71,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cognex by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cognex by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CGNX. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Cognex Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.56. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 21.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

