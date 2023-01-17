DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $68.20 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 607,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $68,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,197,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,844,000 after acquiring an additional 377,691 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,684,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,904,000 after purchasing an additional 222,881 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,261,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMETEK Trading Up 0.4 %

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $146.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.