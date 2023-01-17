DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $64.49 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.32% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $64,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

MLM stock opened at $355.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $409.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.28.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.