DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,534 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of Crown Castle worth $85,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 976.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $150.86 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.28%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.