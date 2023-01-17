DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Waters were worth $57,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Waters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Waters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 835,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Waters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 401,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.22.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $339.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.69.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

