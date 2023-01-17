Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Down 5.4%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. 223,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 269,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Defiance Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.44 million and a P/E ratio of -10.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 13.23.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.30 million.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is San Acacio Silver project located in Mexico.

