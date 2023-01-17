DataHighway (DHX) One Day Volume Hits $335,130.37

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, DataHighway has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00012002 BTC on popular exchanges. DataHighway has a market cap of $81.09 million and approximately $335,130.37 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,023,311 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.65087156 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $366,398.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

