DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Trading Up 2.2%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) was up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 52,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 18,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.31. The company has a market cap of C$61.69 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$63.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DATA Communications Management Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

