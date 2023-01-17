DARTH (DAH) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $638.29 Million

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. DARTH has a total market capitalization of $638.29 million and approximately $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DARTH has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One DARTH token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DARTH

DARTH launched on March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. The official website for DARTH is darth.finance. DARTH’s official message board is darth383-000apy.medium.com.

DARTH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

