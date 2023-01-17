Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $311,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,284. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.91.

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.88. 2,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,117. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $152.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.74 and its 200-day moving average is $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

