Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,974 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising accounts for approximately 1.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $118,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LAMR opened at $102.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.17. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

