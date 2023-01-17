Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $74.61 Million Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,378 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Agree Realty worth $74,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,276,000 after buying an additional 361,722 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,456,000 after buying an additional 189,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,534,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,063,000 after buying an additional 220,694 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Agree Realty by 45.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,649,000 after purchasing an additional 979,274 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE ADC opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $80.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

