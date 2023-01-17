Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $22.42 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $22,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,725,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.48, for a total value of $1,189,947.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,525,746 shares in the company, valued at $34,730,817,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.48, for a total transaction of $1,189,947.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,525,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,730,817,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,624 shares of company stock worth $100,127,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $359.66 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $341.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

