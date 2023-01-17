Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,522,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $271.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.33. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

