Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,806 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,576 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $484,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,706 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,104,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $155.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.85.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.74.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

