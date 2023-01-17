Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,129,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Broadcom by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 369,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,312,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,113,000 after purchasing an additional 438,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.37.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.6 %

Broadcom stock opened at $575.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.51. The company has a market cap of $240.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

