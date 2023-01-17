Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 308,043 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,718,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,043 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises 2.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 1.49% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $266,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,570,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $159.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.49. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $218.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.32%.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

