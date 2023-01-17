Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Trading Up 4.3%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 2,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 600,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $213,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,740,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,511,747.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cytek Biosciences news, Director Jack Ball sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $235,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $213,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,740,314 shares in the company, valued at $82,511,747.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,145 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 477,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 519.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,696,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

