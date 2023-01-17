CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $120.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $89.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CVS Health by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,670,000 after buying an additional 2,000,311 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $291,530,000 after buying an additional 1,935,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

