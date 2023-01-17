Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 68,006 Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,006 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Montauk Renewables worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 447.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after purchasing an additional 144,762 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNTK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,939. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $20.78.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $55.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Montauk Renewables in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Sean F. Mcclain sold 60,000 shares of Montauk Renewables stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,164,087.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sean F. Mcclain sold 60,000 shares of Montauk Renewables stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,164,087.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Hill sold 104,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,252,888.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 620,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

