Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 45,962 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,962 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Cousins Properties worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 285.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 461.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cousins Properties Price Performance
Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,845. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25.
Cousins Properties Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
- Tesla Stock Continues To Consolidate After A Bad Quarter
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.