Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 45,962 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,962 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Cousins Properties worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 285.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 461.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,845. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.