Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,148 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coliseum Acquisition were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Coliseum Acquisition by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 663,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Coliseum Acquisition by 4.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 422,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

MITA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

