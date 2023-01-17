Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 527.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,503 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Playtika worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 1,250.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,037,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,246 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the second quarter worth about $31,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 273.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,243 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth about $121,965,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth about $10,341,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

In other Playtika news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Price Performance

PLTK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. 14,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.44. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Playtika had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 130.35%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Playtika from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Playtika to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

