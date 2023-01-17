Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) by 488.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,248 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovative International Acquisition were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,712,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 640,111 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 438,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 38,221 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IOAC stock remained flat at $10.33 on Tuesday. 16 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,997. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

About Innovative International Acquisition

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

