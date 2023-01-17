Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 1.65% of Inception Growth Acquisition worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 22.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 44,831 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 7.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,967,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,969,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inception Growth Acquisition alerts:

Inception Growth Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IGTA stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 53,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Inception Growth Acquisition Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.