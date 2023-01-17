Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,398 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

Shares of RBA stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.07. 42,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,981. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

