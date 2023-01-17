Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 499.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $200,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $200,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $39,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,543 shares of company stock worth $266,663. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDP traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,371. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.