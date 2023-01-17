Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 4,081 Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.72% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VII. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,545,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after buying an additional 44,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 920,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 580,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 66,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,842,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VII stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,292. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

