CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Large Volume Increase

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 63,483 shares.The stock last traded at $130.55 and had previously closed at $131.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.92.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $11,075,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth $4,054,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 3.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 986,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,137,000 after buying an additional 32,451 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 6.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 153.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

