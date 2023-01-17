Cronos (CRO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.01 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $104.90 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0795 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00080735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00057847 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010377 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023732 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

