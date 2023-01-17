Credit Suisse Group Raises Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target to CHF 51.50

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 43 to CHF 51.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 80 to CHF 55 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 58 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 70 to CHF 79 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 74 to CHF 55 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from CHF 118 to CHF 58 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Temenos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Shares of TMSNY stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,056. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average is $68.69. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.58.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

