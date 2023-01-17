Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 276.3% in December

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a growth of 276.3% from the December 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Crédit Agricole Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRARY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. 90,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,474. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Crédit Agricole

CRARY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.50 ($12.50) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($11.52) to €10.00 ($10.87) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.96) to €10.50 ($11.41) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €13.80 ($15.00) to €10.20 ($11.09) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($15.22) to €13.00 ($14.13) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

