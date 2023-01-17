Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 276.3% in December

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a growth of 276.3% from the December 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of CRARY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. 90,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,474. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.62.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
