Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the December 15th total of 16,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $916,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCT shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CMCT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. 1,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,715. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.36%.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

