Coty Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 16,979 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 223% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,254 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.97.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Price Performance

Shares of COTY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. 4,285,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,748,084. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coty will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coty by 78.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Coty by 90.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coty by 323.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Coty by 48.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Coty by 126.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

