Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.98. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,288.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock worth $75,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Featured Stories

