Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVSGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.98. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corvus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,288.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock worth $75,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.