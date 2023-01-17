Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.76. 108,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
The stock has a market cap of $341.58 million, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75.
Corvus Gold Company Profile
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
