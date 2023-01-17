Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.91

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Corporación América Airports from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Corporación América Airports Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20.

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in Corporación América Airports by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,982,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,643,000 after acquiring an additional 297,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Corporación América Airports by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,865,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after acquiring an additional 403,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Corporación América Airports by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 333,744 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,468,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Corporación América Airports by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

