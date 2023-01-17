Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 377,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after acquiring an additional 48,420 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 48,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 145,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.89. 131,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,150,243. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $112.54.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

