Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after purchasing an additional 794,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after acquiring an additional 787,080 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,531,084. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $380.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

