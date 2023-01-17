Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,011 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,011 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,987 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,900,000 after acquiring an additional 132,665 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,139,000 after acquiring an additional 290,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $106.42. The company had a trading volume of 529,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,203,090. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average of $106.58. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $144.37.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

