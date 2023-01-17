Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after purchasing an additional 504,794 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,060,000 after buying an additional 283,994 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after buying an additional 156,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,529,000 after acquiring an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 292,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after purchasing an additional 145,307 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $351.87. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,898. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $409.73.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.30.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

