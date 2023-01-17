Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,855,000 after buying an additional 258,396 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.01. The company had a trading volume of 116,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,233. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $467.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

