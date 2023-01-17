Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $602,000 Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after purchasing an additional 736,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 665,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,531,000 after purchasing an additional 600,034 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,257,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,365,000 after purchasing an additional 357,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.58. 45,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.20. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

