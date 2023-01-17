Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $410,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Danaher by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,485,000 after purchasing an additional 279,432 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Danaher by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,183,000 after acquiring an additional 431,694 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,171,923,000 after acquiring an additional 135,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after buying an additional 523,791 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.51. The company had a trading volume of 46,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,764. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $201.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.86 and a 200 day moving average of $268.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

