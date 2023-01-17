Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 201 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.31. 2,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,022. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.31 and its 200-day moving average is $159.39.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

